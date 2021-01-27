Blooms along The Camellia Trail

The picture of the week from The Camellia Trail was taken looking east from side walk area of the beautiful Victorian era Wilkerson-Branum home at 206 East Commerce Street. The home was built in 1896.The standout beautiful semi double rose pink boom is from a Camellia japonica ‘Akashigata’, also known as ‘Lady Clare’, ‘Pink Czar’, ‘Empress’, and ‘Pink Empress’ and has produced a steady supply of blooms since mid-December. It grows in the front yard of the beautiful Victorian era Porter Martin-Bates home at 212 East Commerce. The home was originally built in the 1850s–1860s and then formally completed in 1898. Looking to the left, you can see the stately columns of the antebellum Greek Revival Henry-Beeland-Stanley-Forte home at 218 East Commerce. It was built in 1850. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)