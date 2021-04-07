Wreck leads to murder charge

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Cedric Powell, age 42 of Fort Deposit, has been arrested and charged with murder resulting from a wreck on Alabama Highway 185, northwest of Greenville.

A press release by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn stated, “The Greenville Police Department responded to a three vehicle accident on Hwy. 185 North in Greenville on March 10, 2021 shortly after lunch. Due to the severity of injury and damage caused, the Greenville PD’s Traffic Homicide and Reconstruction Unit was requested and took over the scene.”

The release added, “One of the drivers involved in the accident passed away from their injuries later that same day. Another driver was transported to the hospital and released a few days later. The third driver was checked at the scene and released.

“The accident investigation revealed that the driver responsible for the accident engaged in conduct that created a circumstance of extreme indifference to human life and because of that, he caused the death of another person.

“This, combined with the additional evidence collected and processed at the scene and at the hospital, led to the charge of murder for Cedric Powell, a 42 year old black male from Fort Deposit. He was arrested and placed in the County Jail on 3/30/21.”

Lovvorn emphasized that no one, under any circumstances, should get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages or taking controlled substances of any kind.

He also pointed out, “…even if you are not under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol, we will still pursue the maximum punishment against anyone who drives recklessly and with an indifference for human life that results in injuries or causes the death of another individual.”

Lovvorn concluded the release noting, “You must think about the consequences of your actions before doing something you will regret for the rest of your life!”