Aug. 7,1956 – April 14, 2021

Victor Lynn Moore, 64, a resident of Georgiana, passed on Wednesday, April 14.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Brushey Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Harvill officiating and Rev. Randy Sexton. Burial followed in Morrow School House Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, April 16, at Johnson Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m.

His parents preceded Mr. Moore in death: E.L. & Mable Moore and his grandparents.

Survivors include, wife, Sharron Moore; daughter, Alicia M. Nelson (Patrick); sister; Lesa King; brother, Robert Moore (Irene); grandchildren, Ansley Nelson, Gavin Nelson, and Hayden Nelson; nieces, Deana Adams, Courtney Casey, and Hannah Phelps; and nephew, Steve Moore.

Mr. Moore loved to build things, and he had a love to play with his grandchildren. He loved to play his guitar and listen to music. His favorite music was country and gospel.

Pallbearers were Patrick Nelson, Danny Cheek, Steve Moore, Tim Henderson, Dustin Shell, and Allen Blackburn.