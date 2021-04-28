Murphy wins the ‘Big Chicken’

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Saturday, April 24, Southside Baptist Church announced the winning bidder for the “Big Chicken.”

Beth Killough Chapman turned in the top bid and she elected to defer to the second highest bidder, Kathy Murphy. Chapman will make her bid a donation to the church.

The chicken, which is actually a nearly 10-foot tall fiberglass rooster, sat on top the parking awning of the old Dairy Dream building for fifteen years, until it was taking down on Tuesday, April 13.

The building, which located on College Street in front of the church, has had several businesses operate at the location.

After the church purchased the building, which they plan to use as part of their Shepherd’s Table Ministry, several people expressed an interest in the rooster. It was then decided to auction the rooster as a fundraiser for the church.

The auction was met with an unexpected local news and social media attention.

Murphy said she plans to park it (the chicken) in Eloise Shirley’s yard for a while before moving it to it permanent roost.

Thu auction raised $10,000 and some change.