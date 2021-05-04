RMCCA expands services in G’ana

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Regional Medical Center Clinics of Alabama (RMCCA) has announced the expansion of operational hours and a new imaging system at the Georgiana Clinic.

The new operational hours for the clinic will include Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 5 p.m.

The imaging system involves the addition of new X-ray equipment and those services.

RMCCA Director of Business Development, David Norrell, said RMCCA was adding additional services in the southern end of the county to make sure to help reach all communities in Butler County.

“The addition of X-ray was something we wanted to do for a long time, especially after the hospital closed,” said Norrell.

According to Norrell, the mayors of McKenzie and Georgiana expressed citizen needs for extended hours on the weekends. “Expanding hours and imaging services was a way we could provide services for them,” Norrell said.

He also noted that with the expansion of hours and imaging services, people in the south end of county would no longer have to drive to Greenville or out of county to be provided with quality medical care.

In addition, Norrell stated that with the expanded services at the Georgiana Clinic, it will help keep tax revenue in Butler County.

“People won’t have to travel as far and they can shop local which supports the Butler County community as a whole,” said Norrell.

RMCCA CEO Chad French said, “We wanted to make sure we were able to bring imaging services back to this area so people don’t have to travel.

“Greenville is 15 miles from Georgiana and McKenzie is about 25 miles away. This will save the people both time and money,” French added.

“The clinic is a well maintained and ran facility. Now with the addition of X-ray, along with expanded hours and of course lab work, the people in the southern end of the county have access to top quality medical care.

“One of the things I’m really happy about is the fact that Dr. Muhammad Akbar has maintained stability at the clinic and CRNP Nikki Huggins is doing a great job. And now, we have Dr. Amrita Yearwood who will provide services for the clinic on Fridays. I think this is going to be a great service for south Butler County,” said French.

City of Georgiana Mayor Frank Betterton said, “I think this is a good thing. We need it. It’s good for the city.”

Georgiana Councilman Pete Rudolph added, “I’m look forward to the growth. We need it.”

Town of McKenzie Mayor Lester Odom said, “I’m proud to see it develop. Because people that cannot travel, they need the services as close to them as possible.”

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said, “This was needed for the communities surrounding Georgiana and McKenzie. It will make quality medical care readily available in this area.”