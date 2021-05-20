FRESH FRUITS & VEGETABLES FOR SENIORS

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section.

The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama.

Food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until available funds are committed. Don’t delay, complete an application today!!!!

They need more than 6,000 seniors to complete an application before June 1 if possible. Please reach out to seniors in your community

Eligibility:

Age — Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application , AND

Income — Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits:

$1,756 monthly … for a household of … 1

$2,371 monthly … for a household of … 2

Visit http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/ if you have more than 2 people in your household.

How to apply: Applicants must apply online on our website: http://fma.alabama.gov. Unfortunately, they cannot accept applications over the phone or by mail.

If you need assistance or do not have access to a computer, you may ask relative, friend, church member, etc to complete the application for you with the information you provide.

If approved, you will receive your vouchers by mail at the address given on your application.

Applicants must reapply every year!

What can you buy with the vouchers?

Fresh fruits; Fresh vegetables; Honey; Cut Herbs

Where can I use the vouchers?

Vouchers can be redeemed at State Certified Farmers Markets, Farm Stands and U-Pick Operations. To view a list by county, visit http://www.fma.alabama.gov/FMCounty.aspx or http://agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites

Vouchers cannot be used at a grocery store or any location that is not listed on our redemption site.