On Friday, May 14, the McKenzie Tigers held a football jamboree. Zion Chappel was the Tigers opponent for the evening. It was a good learning experience for the young Tigers and head coach Keith Luker has high hopes for his team. Pictured are Trey Rudolph, Nathan Creel, Jayden McMillian, and Raven Shipp powering together in defensive teamwork. (Shea Odom | Greenville Standard)