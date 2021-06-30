Come see the fireworks

A dazzling display of pyrotechnics is set to return to the Camellia City on July 3 to celebrate America’s Independence.

The City of Greenville will once again host the city’s annual fireworks show “Celebrate America” on Saturday, July 3 below the field of Greenville High School’s Tiger Stadium.

The annual Celebrate America Fireworks Show will take place at 9 p.m. The display will take place in its normal spot below Tiger Stadium.

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Tracy Salter, said that this year’s event will be a fireworks show only and there won’t be any activities inside the stadium or field area.

“This year we’ll have fireworks only and look forward to additional activities next year. The fireworks display is so big and impressive that it can be seen pretty much anywhere in Greenville and we invite everyone to find a perfect spot to park their car or grab a comfy chair on their porch or lawn, and enjoy the fireworks celebration,” said Salter.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon said the annual Celebrate America Fireworks display is a tradition and one that he along with the city council look forward to each year. “The City of Greenville has sponsored the annual fireworks show for 17 years and it’s always an impressive show enjoyed by everyone in the community,” said McLendon.

McLendon said this year’s show will be spectacular, and as always, the fireworks display will set the sky ablaze with a large and impressive patriotic fanfare.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 334-382-3251.