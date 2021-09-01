BCBS to cover third COVID shot

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama members who are moderately to severely immunocompromised will not have to pay for their third dose of the FDA authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Blue Cross members on individual, Medicare and almost all employer health plans will be able to receive an FDA-authorized and CDC-recommended COVID-19 vaccine third dose without having to pay any out-of-pocket expenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals with moderate to severely compromised immune systems receive a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose.

This includes people who have: been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ or stem cell within the last 2 years and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge Syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome); advanced or untreated HIV infection; and active treatment with high dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.

People should consult their physician about whether an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Based on the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases including the Delta variant and CDC guidelines, Blue Cross continues to strongly recommend Alabamians get the COVID-19 vaccine, including the third dose if appropriate.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the COVID-19 virus.

In unvaccinated people, illness might be more severe than with previous strains. Vaccines continue to: reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19, including the Delta variant; be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including against the Delta variant; and reduce the amount of time that fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from this variant appear to be infectious.

Alabamians can help end the pandemic in our state and nationwide by getting the vaccine, wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands often.

For more information please visit ALCovidVaccine.gov.