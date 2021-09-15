BRIANNA DALE MATHEW

Sept. 7, 2021

Brianna Dale Mathews, 30, a resident of Greenville, died at UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2021. A graveside service was held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Brother Ricky Crysell officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 10 – 11 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mathews was preceded in death by her parents, Dale B. Mathews and Dianne Wesley Mathews; maternal grandfather, Lawrence E. Wesley; and paternal grandparents, Max B. and Winnie Caroll Mathews.

She is survived by her aunt, Carol Moorer (Bill); cousins, Wesley Smith (Ashley), Nathan and William Moorer (Cindy), Phillip Bigley and family, Dianna Hugley and family, Donnie Wesley (Pat) and family, Teresa Foster and children, Patricia Smith (Cody) and family and Melissa Keener and family.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com

