Turkey Shoot for America Legion

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The local American Legion, Post 24, will host a fund raiser for Boy’s and Girl’s State on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The American Legion sponsors seven local youth to attend Boy’s and Girl’s State at the University of Alabama in June of each year.

The fund raiser this year will be a Turkey Shoot with age and gender categories as well as a Veterans category.

Each shooting opportunity will be a $5 donation towards assisting these young people from local high schools to attend Boy’s and Girl’s State.

The Legion will provide the shotgun shells in 12, 20, and .410 gauges, but you need to bring your own shotgun.

The event will be held at the Central Riding Arena/ Volunteer Fire Department on Halso Mill Road.

Registration will be from 9–10 a.m., and then the shooting competition will begin at 10 a.m.

Concessions will be available. Please come out and compete, watch and have fun as funds are raised for Boy’s and Girl’s State.