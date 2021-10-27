Breast Cancer Awareness reception held in G’ana

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is an internationally recognized health campaign to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

Georgiana’s City Hall hosted a breast cancer awareness reception in honor of the month. The reception was held Thursday afternoon, Oct, 21, with guest speakers David Norrell, Director of Business Development for the Regional Medical Center Central Alabama and Regional Medical Clinics of Central Alabama Georgiana Clinic CNR Nicole Williamson.

Betty Daniels who is a breast cancer survivor was to speak but had an emergency and was unable to attend.

David Norrell spoke first enlightening the guests on the COVID situation in Butler County. Norrell said, “As of today, there are zero patients hospitalized with COVID in Butler County.”

Norrell further stated there had been 92 deaths in Butler County from the pandemic and out of all the inpatients hospitalized for the virus, only one had been vaccinated.

The first six to eight months, the average age for fatalities due to COVID was 71 years old and the last six to eight months, the average age was 51.

Norrell continued and said, “What I do know is if you get sick and haven’t been vaccinated, do not wait to go see your doctor. Thirty days ago, the statewide infection rate was 39 percent and we’re currently at 7.5 percent.”

Next, Williamson spoke to the guests, giving an overview of breast cancer and why it was so important to get screened.

Williamson went on to say during the pandemic many neglected normal screenings for cancer such as colon and breast and now that people are doing more elective things, we’re finding more cancers later rather than sooner and could have been more successful in our treatment.

Williamson reminded attendees, men have breast as well and she suggested that men get annual health screenings.

Williamson said, “The mammogram is only one major portion of the screening and you should know your history, family history and any other genetic variants that have come from someone else that you are related to that could affect your risk.

“It’s important to see your doctor and get somebody else’s hands on there that are medically trained to look. Perform monthly screening yourself and do not rely on just on one portion of testing. There are lots of complex pieces to the puzzle.”

Guests at the reception stated it was extremely informative and both Norrell and Williamson were impressive in their delivery of all the facts and information.