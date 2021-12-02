Spay/neuter efforts by Humane Society

BY ANNIE CRENSHAW

The Butler County Humane Society arranged with pet owners for nearly 200 dogs and cats to be neutered in 2021, in our low-cost spay/neuter efforts.

Spay/neuter is THE alternative to euthanasia. Help save more animals’ lives and control the over-population of unwanted and abandoned pets.

Let’s spay and neuter ALL pets BEFORE that first litter is on the way!

In 2021, the City of Greenville Animal Shelter took in 590 cats and dogs. That’s 126 more than in 2020.

Fifty-four of those pets were adopted to new owners, 26 were reclaimed, and 238 were sent to rescues across the country, thanks to the dedicated work of the Greenville Shelter staff and caring transport/rescue volunteers.

Sadly, 267 unwanted pets were euthanized – a statistic that can be LOWER if we work as hard as possible to get ALL pets neutered at 4-5 months of age.

Don’t make the mistake of waiting until your puppy or kitten is sexually mature, and gives you those unwanted litters!

With COVID-19 still stressing the world, your financial contribution means more than ever. YOUR generous heart can help pay for pets’ food, shelter, medical needs, and the crucial cost of spay/neuter.

You can help Butler County’s homeless and unfortunate animals by making financial contributions, donating supplies, volunteering as a foster pet parent, supporting our events, and setting a good example to your friends and neighbors.

And, when your household is ready for a new pet: Don’t SHOP – ADOPT!

The Butler County Humane Society receives no government or public funding of any kind. Their operating funds come ENTIRELY from donations and from fund-raising events – which have been severely affected by Covid-19.

They need your CONTINUING CARE and SUPPORT to protect and provide for the many helpless, abused, and abandoned animals in our county.

Pets should not be disposable! Won’t YOU please help? The Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and your contribution is tax-deductible.

For the youngsters in your family, they invite children 12-18 years old to volunteer in the Junior Humane Society. Remember: they’ll be filling our shoes one day!

Just two hours in volunteer efforts each month will help educate individuals and the community about responsible pet ownership, rescues and shelters, adoption and fostering, spay/neuter awareness, and more.

Help make the world a better place with compassion towards animals!

For more information contact Kimberly Matthews, (334) 437-2150, Butler County Humane Society, P. O. Box 264, Greenville, AL 36037.