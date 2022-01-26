Cattlemen hold annual banquet

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Cattlemen’s Association was proud to hold their banquet/meeting Saturday evening, Jan 15, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Sixty plus members and guests enjoyed a steak dinner plus updates from BCCA President Alvin Stinson, information from regional extension agents, a cake auction, and good fellowship.

The meeting began with a greeting from Stinson and a remembrance of long-time member Ralph Thompson who passed away recently.

Stinson then introduced Adam Nicholas of Alabama AG credit who helped sponsor the meal along with CCB Community Bank of Andalusia.

Also, on hand for introductions and information were three regional agents from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System including Sharlean Briggs with the 4-H Foundation, Kelly Palmer with Animal Sciences and Forages, and Ken Kelley with Farm and Agribusiness.

Auctioneer Billy Younkin, owner/partner at Mid State Stockyards, lent his time and talent to help auction off several homemade desserts to benefit the BCCA’s scholarship program.

Stinson noted that the program was started by former president Glen Golden.

“Our scholarships started out at just $100 and then built up over the years. This year we will award one $1000 scholarship from the Cattlemen’s and one $1000 scholarship from the Cattlewomen’s Association,” he added.

The restrictions and cancellations brought on by the pandemic have made funding scholarships more challenging.

The organization has traditionally sponsored a livestock raffle at the Butler County Fair and held other fundraising activities at Old Time Farm Day. Both of these venues have been altered or cancelled in the last two years.

If you are looking for information about the cattle industry in Alabama, Stinson, who also serves at the state level as the regional vice president serving Butler, Barbour, Bullock, Crenshaw, Pike, and Russell counties, is the one to contact.

Stinson said that while he does not know everything, he has enough contacts to connect you with the right people.

Resources for farmers and community education about how a good steak makes it to your plate are available from the association.

Currently, the state-wide membership is right under the 9,000 mark.

Stinson said, “We are always looking for more members. Our state goal is to reach 10,000, and you don’t even need to have cows to join us.”

More members equal a stronger voice for the industry with decision makers in Montgomery and Washington, D.C.

With the 2017 Census for Agriculture reporting $2,762,000 in sales of cattle and calves for Butler County, a stronger voice makes sense locally.

You can contact the Butler County Cattlemen’s Association through their Facebook page.