City council enters movie deal

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

At the Greenville City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, the city agreed to authorize incentives to Edge Cinema, LLC.

Via the agreement, the city would provide $10,000 a month for 12 months in exchange for the theater allowing groups of children ages 4-18 free admission to watch movies that have been previously released.

The total incentive for the agreement amounts to $120,000 for one year.

The agreement states “Theater will commit to scheduling and presenting up to 6 shows per month (accumulating during the term of this agreement to 72) during regular hours that the theater is operating and open to the general public. Theater will commit to scheduling and presenting up to 3 shows per month during times the theater is not regularly open to the general public in lieu of the same number of show being deducted from the general 72 show allowance.”

“City shall establish criteria for organizations or groups which qualify for participation in the free movie program.”

Concessions at the free show will not be provided free, however the theater will endeavor to provide discounted concessions for all participants and will work with the city to provide variable discounts.

Discounts to groups with lower economic resources and/or civic service groups will be more aggressive in nature.

In other business, the council voted to approve entering a contract with Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, Inc. for professional engineering services to be rendered for slope stabilization between Greenville Storage, Fire Station 2 and Knollwood subdivision.

In relation, they also approved a contract amendment and resolution awarding the bid for the slope stabilization. The bid award totals in the amount of $759,260.

The city council also approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a quit claim deed from the city to the South Central Alabama Mental Health Board, Inc. to remove the city’s restrictive covenants from the property.

Currently the facility is only allowed to provide outpatients services, but the resolution would recognize the facility can provide in-patient service.

In other business, the city authorized the approval of and expenditures of $2,497.50 to BIS Digital, Inc. for cameras and software, $224,795 for municipal workers compensation fund (a budgeted item), and $21,359 to Swings and Billiard Etc. for playground at Beeland Park.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.