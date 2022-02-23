BCSS mask mandate to end Feb. 25

The Butler County School System’s (BCSS) requirement for wearing masks on its school campuses will terminate at the end of the school day on Friday, Feb. 25.

Beginning Feb. 28, masks will be optional but highly recommended for employees, students, and visitors on all school campuses.

This decision is due to a downward trend in the number of COVID cases in BCSS schools over the past several weeks.

They will continue to monitor the number of cases within schools and follow current procedures for sanitizing facilities.

They hope this action helps to foster a sense of normalcy for staff members and students after dealing with the enormous challenges faced over the past two years.

A press release from BCSS stated, “We deeply appreciate the cooperation and compliance with the mask mandate. We understand that it has been a difficult, but necessary, approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”

School bus drivers and students transported by school buses are still required to wear masks on the buses due to the security directive issued by the Federal Transportation Security Administration that is still in effect for public transportation.

The BCSS also stated, “We will continue to follow the recommendations of CDC with regard to all COVID positive cases and household contacts of positive cases. These two types of cases should quarantine at home for five days and if they are symptom free after the five days quarantine, they may return to school.”

“Wearing a mask for an additional five days upon returning to school is highly recommended,” the press release added.

For questions or additional information, you may contact BCSS Superintendent Joseph Eiland at joe.eiland@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at 334-382-2665, ext. 1100.