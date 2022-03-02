GOP candidates visit Greenville

The Butler County Republican Party of Greenville held a candidate forum at the LBW Conference Center in Greenville on Monday, Feb. 28. Before the forum, candidates for the 2022 election mingled with the crowd, soliciting ideas and votes. Afterwards, candidates for federal and state elections spoke to attendees. Candidates speaking were: U.S. Senate-Mo Brook and Katie Britt; Governor-Lynda Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Dean Odle, and Tim James; State Auditor-Andrew Sorrell and Stan Cook; Secretary of State-Wes Allen and Ed Packard; and for Alabama Supreme Court Place 5-Greg Cook and Debra Jones. The event was well attended. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)