Free prostate cancer screening May 14

On Saturday, May 14, the Urology Health Foundation will hold a free prostate cancer screening for men 40 years of age and older from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Butler County Health Department on 350 Airport Road in Greenville.

Face masks will be required. No appointments are needed.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. Age and race are the strongest risk factors for prostate cancer.

African-American men are at special risk for the disease, with the highest risk of prostate cancer of any ethnic group in the world.

A man’s risk of prostate cancer also increases if he has a close relative with the disease.

It is now more important than ever for those at highest risk of developing prostate cancer to be screened if they have delayed being screened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Thomas Moody, President of the Urology Health Foundation, there are no noticeable symptoms of prostate cancer while it is still in the early stages.

If, however, a man with prostate cancer waits to act until he has symptoms, the cancer may already have grown outside the prostate and progressed to the point where it is rarely curable.

Dr. Moody stresses that regular screening offers the best way to maximize a man’s chances of discovering the cancer while it is still in its early–and most curable—stages.

Screening for prostate cancer involves a simple blood test called a PSA that measures the level of protein called prostate-specific antigen in the blood.

Normally PSA is found in the blood at very low levels. Elevated PSA readings can be a sign of prostate cancer.

A physical examination–called a digital rectal exam or DRE–is also given to detect prostate cancer. Together, these tests take about 10 minutes to perform and could save a man’s life.

Early detection and treatment are key factors in addressing prostate cancer.

That is why on Saturday, May 14, 2022 men are encouraged to come to the Butler County Health Department to be screened.

For more information about this free screening, please contact the Butler County Health Department at 334-382-3154.