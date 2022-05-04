2022 ACHIEVER AWARD NOMINEES ANNOUNCED

Seventeen of Butler County’s top student-athletes are vying for the honor of being named the recipient of the 25th annual Butler County Achiever Award.

Jamie Pickens (Fort Dale Academy) and Ja’Korey Shepherd (Greenville High School) were last year’s recipients.

The title also carries a $3,500 scholarship to the female and male recipient, which is made possible through the sponsorships and donations from local businesses, organizations, and individuals.

The Achiever Award is a program jointly sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville YMCA

It is designed to recognize top student-athletes from area schools who not only excel in the classroom and on the playing field, but must also be involved in church and active in the community.

Each year, the respective administration, consisting of coaches, guidance counselors, principals/headmasters, of all four senior high schools of Butler County begin the nomination process.

Nomination slots are based on enrollment, with Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana School, and McKenzie School receiving 10 nomination slots each; and Greenville High School receiving 13.

The selection process involves students who have displayed outstanding qualities in the scholarship criteria of academics, athletics, church and community, as well as extracurricular and recognized honors.

Once the nominations are received and all criteria has been met, a panel of out-of-town judges review applications based on each category and host an in-person interview with nominees and their parents.

The announcement of the male and female recipients, as well as recognition of all the nominees, will take place on Thursday, May 5 at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center located on the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campus in Greenville.

This year’s group of nominees include:

Fort Dale Academy: Cahley Acreman, Will Carlton, Emma Lee DeShields, Samuel Lowery, Abigail Matthews, Mary Virginia Meadows, Noah Pickens, Avery Royal, Stephen Waggoner, and Kade Wallace.

Georgiana School: Amari Feagin and Santos Ortega.

Greenville High School: Tykia Bennett, Jacob Foster, and Deivion Simpson.

McKenzie School: Faith Burleson and Jakarrie McPherson.

ACHIEVER NOMINEES BIOGRAPHIES

CAHLEY ACREMAN

Cahley Acreman is the daughter of Scott and Amanda Acreman and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She lettered in basketball and softball for four years. Cahley has received several athletic awards during her tenure with the Eagles including, being named as an AISA All-Star in basketball and softball and ASWA All State. She has also been awarded a softball scholarship to Central Alabama Community College. Cahley is a member of Key Club, Fellowship of Active Christian Teachers and Students, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Experiencing Community by Helping Others. In her spare time, she volunteers helping referee peewee basketball games, coaching little league softball, and helping with her school’s basketball camp. Cahley attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she is active in Discipleship Now, Vacation Bible School, and the youth group.

TYKIA BENNETT

Tykia Bennett is a senior at Greenville High School and is the daughter of Marsha Maye. She lettered in the basketball, track and volleyball during her tenure with the Tigers. Tykia is a member of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and has served as Battalion Commander and the Drill Team. Tykia has helped with Canned Food Drives, Toys for Tots, and Veteran’s Day Programs at her school. She is a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she serves as an usher, a member of the junior and senior choirs, a member of the praise team and serves as a kitchen staff member.

BRANTLEY FAITH BURLESON

Brantley Faith Burleson is the daughter of Timothy Burleson and Lucas and Brandi Mosley. She is a senior at McKenzie School and lettered in volleyball and softball. Faith is her school’s valedictorian and Girl State Representative. She is a member Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl Ambassador Program, Future Farmers of Alabama, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Government Association. Faith attends Greenville Church of God where she is active in Discipleship Now and Vacation Bible School. Faith volunteers her time helping the Greenville Animal Shelter and the Greenville YMCA.

WILL CARLTON

Will Carlton is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the son of John and Melissa Carlton. During his tenure with the Eagles, he lettered in baseball and football. Will is one of Fort Dale Academy’s Honor Graduates and serves as a Chamber Page for the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Government Association, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Experiencing Community by Helping Others. Will volunteers his time assisting with Calico Fort and Little League Baseball. He attends Bethel Baptist Church where he assists with the soup kitchen, Vacation Bible School, and is a recreation leader.

EMMA LEE DESHIELDS

Emma Lee is the daughter of Chip and Donna DeShields and is a senior of Fort Dale Academy. She lettered in soccer and track for the Eagles. She has served as the soccer team captain. She is one of her class’s honor graduates and has served as her school’s Girl State Representative. Emma Lee is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, Student Government Association, AISA Student Government Association, and Key Club. Emma Lee is a co-owner of the Forest Home Little Free Library where people can exchange books. Emma Lee attends Forest Home Baptist Church where she is active in Children’s Church, Vacation Bible School, fall festivals, Easter egg hunts, and holiday skits.

AMARI FEAGIN

Amari Feagin is a senior at Georgiana School who lettered in basketball for four years. He is the son of Willie Earl and Janice Feagin. Amari is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Future Business Leaders of America. Amari volunteers his time volunteering in the Georgiana Christmas Parade, participating in community clean-up days, and participating in the Veteran’s Day Parade. Amari attends Second Missionary Baptist Church where he is active in Sunday school, youth Bible study classes, the Junior Usher board, youth choir, and is a youth devotion leader.

JACOB FOSTER

Jacob Foster is the son of David and Trish Foster. He attends Greenville High School and lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. Jacob spends his time serving his community by helping with the upkeep of the grounds at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, helping with the Miracle League, the Shoe Box Ministry, and the Shepherd’s Table. He is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, and the One Thousand Pound Club. Jacob attends Southside Baptist Church where he is active in Discipleship Now and Mission Fuge.

SAMUEL LOWERY

Samuel Lowery is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the son of Jeremy and April Lowery. During his tenure with the Eagles, he lettered in football, track, soccer, and baseball. Samuel is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Government Association, Honor Choir, Key Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Samuel spends his time volunteering with SouthernCare Hospice, The Shepherd’s Table, The Distinguished Young Woman of Butler County Program, and as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page. Samuel attends Southside Baptist Church where he serves on the Praise Team, Children’s Choir, Bible Study, and Vacation Bible School. He has served on the Alabama Baptist Children’s Honor Choir for three years and the One Voice Youth Ensemble for six years.

ABIGAIL MATTHEWS

Abigail Matthews is the daughter of Ronnie and Joy Matthews and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She has lettered in soccer and track for the last four years. Abigail has also participated as a Water Girl for the football team and been a member of the dance team. She is a member of Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Key Club, and Experiencing Community through Helping Others. Abigail spends her spare time volunteering as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl where she has assisted with the Dixie State Youth Tournament, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith, and the National Wildlife Turkey Federation Banquet. Abigail attends Antioch East Baptist Church where she is has helped with Vacation Bible School, Trunk or Treat, fall festivals, and Mission Fuge.

JAKARRIE MCPHERSON

Jakarrie McPherson is a senior at McKenzie School, where he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball for the Tigers. He is the son of Remus and Carolyn Davison. Jakarrie has received the Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Scholarship Award. Jakarrie spends his time volunteering with community cleanup projects. He is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Future Farmers of America, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Student Government Association. Jakarrie attends Church of the Living God C.W.F.F. Temple #113 where he is a Youth Group Leader and a Choir Member.

MARY VIRGINIA MEADOWS

Mary Virginia Meadows is the daughter of Howard and Janice Meadows and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She lettered in tennis, volleyball, cheer, and soccer during her tenure with the Eagles. She has also been a member of the dance team and served as a water girl for the football team. Mary Virginia is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, Greenville Area Community Tennis Association, Key Club, National Honor Society, Experiencing Community by Helping Others, Math Team, Scholar’s Bowl, Eagle Representatives. Mary Virginia was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Butler County in 2021. She has also been a member of the Alabama All-State Show Choir, Alabama All-State Choir, and the AISA Honor Choir. Mary Virginia has volunteered her time as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl where she has assisted with Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith, My Cancer Hero 5K, and the Christmas Parade. Mary Virginia attends First United Methodist Church where she is active in Vacation Bible School, the Youth Praise Band, and has served as a Stop Hunger Now volunteer.

SANTOS ORTEGA

Santos Ortega is a senior at Georgiana School where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and track for the Panthers. He is the son of Jaime and Robbin McCombs. Santos is his class Valedictorian and has also received the Lead by Example Award. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Government Association, and Beta Club. Santos has been certified in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Santos has volunteered his time helping with the local food bank, Georgiana Parks and Recreation, the Martin Luther King breakfast, and the March of Dimes. Santos attends Georgiana Church of God where he is a member of the youth choir, a musician for youth rallies, and helps with church fundraisers.

NOAH LEANDER PICKENS

Noah Leander Pickens is the son of Leander and Kathy Pickens and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He lettered in football, baseball, and basketball for the Eagles. He is a member of the Student Government Association, Eagle Representatives, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, and Scholars Bowl. Noah has volunteered with Dixie State Youth Tournament, Blue Sox Baseball Charity Clinic, and the Miracle Baseball League. Noah attends Southside Baptist Church where he is active in Mission Fuge, Operation Christmas Child, Shepherd’s Table, the youth group, and Vacation Bible School.

AVERY ROYAL

Avery Royal is the daughter of Hardy and Jennifer Royal and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She lettered in basketball and volleyball for the Eagles. Avery is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Experiencing Community by Helping Others, Fellowship of Active Christian Teachers and Students, Eagle Representatives, Math Team, and Key Club. Avery spends her time volunteering as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl and volunteering at the Butler County Department of Human Resources. She attends First Baptist Church where she is active in the youth group, Sunday school, Youth Sunday Night study, Operation Christmas Child, and prayer walks.

DEIVION SIMPSON

Deivion Simpson is a senior at Greenville High School and is the daughter of Linda L. Sophia Simpson. She lettered in volleyball for four years for the Tigers. Deivion volunteers her time with the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority where she helps at the local nursing home and Relay for Life. She is a member of Heath Occupations Students of America, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and the Reid State dual enrollment Nursing Program. Deivion attends College Street Church of Christ where she is active in the youth choir, food drives, blood drives, and Annual Bible Bowls.

STEPHEN WAGGONER

Stephen Waggoner is the son of Kerry and Angie Waggoner. He attends Fort Dale Academy and lettered in football, baseball, and basketball for the Eagles. Stephen is a member of the Fort Dale Academy drum line. Stephen spends his time volunteering with the Salvation Army in Montgomery, working at the Crisis Closet, and helping assemble meals for Thanksgiving with The Shepherd’s Table. Stephen attends Antioch East Baptist Church where he is active in Vacation Bible School, Mission Projects, volunteering with the children.

KADE WALLACE

Kade Wallace is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the son of Amy Wallace and the late Brad Wallace. Kade lettered in soccer and track for the Eagles. He has also been named as the captain for the soccer team. He is a member of the Key Club. Kade works at Big Potato Company and the Edge 8 Theater. Kade attends Antioch East Baptist Church where he has been active in Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and various mission trips.