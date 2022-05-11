Southeast Al Gas District donates to BCCED

Southeast Gas presented a check to the Butler County Commission for Economic Development (BCCED) in the amount of $13,000, Tuesday morning, May 3. Southeast Gas (SG) Director of External Affairs and Economic Development, Wiley Lott, represented SG and presented the check to BCCED board member Dave Crenshaw. Lott said it is a way SG gives back to local economic development in communities. The funds can be used marketing, industrial recruitment, and general economic development activity. BCCED Executive Director, David Hutchison, stated, “We appreciated the contribution from Southeast Gas. They are one of our many utility partners and this goes along with the support from the city and the county. We try to use the money to take care of our existing industries and also attract new industries to Butler County.” Pictured, from left, are: Hutchison, Crenshaw, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, and Lott. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)