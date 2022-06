15th Annual Butler County Heritage Cook-off July 23

Calling all cooks!!!!!!! The Butler County Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Committee will be hosting its annual cook-off.

This is the 15th annual heritage cook-off for Butler County and they are so excited. Dixie Black, Chair, is encouraging all cooks, male or female, 18 years of age or older to enter.

The main requirement is that the contestant must be a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation Association (ALFA).

Through the years, they have had categories such as cakes, cookies, candies, bacon appetizers and cheese balls to name only a few.

The theme for this year’s cook-off is: Favorite Meat Slider. This category was decided upon by the State Women’s Committee.

The cook-off will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at the Multipurpose Room at the Walnut Street Church of Christ located at 306 Walnut Street in Greenville.

If you are interested in this contest, but are not a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation, you are welcome to join.

Just go by the ALFA Office located at 480 Greenville By-Pass and speak with one of the Customer Service Representatives. Annual dues are $33 and open the door to a variety of discounts and savings.

A panel of judges will have the difficult task of naming the top three entries.

Entries are to be prepared at home and brought to the cook-off, ready to be judged.

Names are not to be on the entry. Your ALFA membership number must be listed on your entry form.

Search your recipes for your favorite recipe and enter. Top three winners will receive monetary prizes and the first place winner will go on to the State Cook-off to be held in September at the ALFA Office in Montgomery.

Entries will be judged on flavor, attractiveness, simplicity of recipe, appearance and of course taste.

Following the “blind” judging, the participants and those attending will have an opportunity to sample all of the entries.

Entry forms and rules can be picked up at the ALFA office at 480 Greenville Bypass. For more information contact Dixie Black at 376-0155 or Charlene Powell at 376-9551.