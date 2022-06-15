July 15, 1941 – June 6, 2022

Mrs. Bernice Parker Foster, 80, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 6, 2022. The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Donald Smith officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was from 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Foster and daughter, Teresa Foster Sherrell.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Foster Lynch; son, Scott Foster (Kim); grandchildren, Amy Arthor Kranz (Harper), Skylar Sherrell Martin (Cole), Andrew Foster , Andrea Foster, Kristy Kilcrease, Steven Kilcrease; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Foster, Lauryn Foster, Armistead Kranz and Parker Marie Kilcrease; son-in-law, Mike Lambeth; special friends, Destiny Powers and Stanley Minton, Charlene Clark, Tracy Bloodsworth and numerous nieces, nephews, Charlene Clark, Tracy Bloodsworth and many other friends.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to either the Parkinsons Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.