BCHGS FALL TOUR OF HOMES

Gaston-Perdue-Hamilton House, 111 Cedar Street, circa 1895. This fine example of a Queen Anne style frame cottage features a wrap-around porch encircling three sides of the house. Built in 1895 by Judge Zell Gaston, Butler County Probate Judge from 1896-1903, it was purchased in 1903 by Dr. J. L. Perdue, who served as Butler County health officer for over twenty years. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the house’s outstanding architectural features include projecting octagonal bays and slender turned porch columns with Eastlake brackets. The current Probate Judge, Ann Steiner Hamilton Gregory, grew up in this home owned by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William Hamilton, Jr. The six houses selected for the tour are located in the heart of Greenville. For more information on the Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society’s Fall Tour of Homes, please contact butlercoalhistory@gmail.com, 334-383-9654 or go to eventbrite.com.