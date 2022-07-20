JOY FM visits Greenville

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The JOY FM Town Hall Summer Tour is traveling 15 different cities across their broadcasting area, including those in Alabama and Florida.

Radio hosts Russ and Nancy Brooks and their crew recently visited Greenville on Tuesday, July 12, to speak with community members about current projects and developments, the Camellia City Mural Trail, attractions and unique things about Greenville, the city’s history, and the upcoming Bicentennial Celebration set for Oct. 15.

Several community members stopped by to welcome the radio host to Greenville, including Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, Tracy Salter with the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, Eddie Cook with the City of Greenville, and Kevin Pearcey with the Greenville-Butler County Public Library who were on site to chat with the station.

The JOY FM is based out of Dothan and covers the River Region on FM station 93.5. Nancy said, “We started off as small Christian radio station and we have continued to grow.

“We are all family, so we all need to get to know each other, so that’s how the Town Hall Tour came to be.

“We are going to all the towns on tour list so that all our listeners can get to know each other from Chipley, Fla. to Millbrook.”

Russ added, “It’s also about introducing a lot of people to our station who don’t know the who’s where’s and what’s about us. We want to let them know we are here and share joy.”

The station also has a prayer line. Russ said, “One of our big ministry aspects is our prayer line and it is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”

Nancy added, “We like being a shining light to encourage, especially with so much negativity everywhere else.

“When you tune in The Joy FM you are going to hear something fun, funny, silly, entertaining, uplifting, and Christian music. You are not going to hear anything else.”

“We want to be that station you can relax too, and for a while, forget about the negativity.”