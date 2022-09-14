BCSS selected as MTSS Cohort 1

Butler County School System is celebrating being selected as an Alabama Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) Cohort I school district.

This distinction reflects the endless hours the district and building-based employees have spent and will spend securing measures for our students to be successful.

A Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) is a framework for how school districts can build the necessary systems to ensure that each and every student receives a high-quality educational experience.

We are excited to partner with the Alabama State Department Alabama MTSS Team as we dive deeper into the world of MTSS.

To commemorate the start of our MTSS journey, Butler County School System will host a kick-off reception on Monday, Sept. 19, from 9-10 a.m.

This meeting will be held at the Central Office Boardroom located at 949 Oglesby Street in Greenville. The public is encouraged to attend.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Donna Ash at donna.ash@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at 334-382-2665.