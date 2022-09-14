WE SURVIVED Butler County Fair Oct. 5-8

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Kiwanis Club has announced that the Butler County Fair will resume in full this year.

The dates for the Fair will be Oct. 5-8 and the theme this year is “We Survived.”

Gate prices will be $7 for anyone over 60 inches tall. For anyone 48-60 inches the price will be $3 and anyone less than 48 inches will receive free entry.

The Fair will be open every evening from 6 p.m. until close and James Gang Amusements will once again provide the Midway carnival.

Armbands for Wednesday and Thursday will cost $15 and for Friday and Saturday armbands will cost $20. Social distancing and masks are still recommended.

Articles being entered for the fair will limited to five per person and can be submitted on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 2-4 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

There will be not be a livestock exhibit this year.

Founded in 1992, James Gang Amusement Inc. is a family ran carnival from Andalusia.

Their website states, “James Gang Amusements is famous for providing great rides, honest games of skill, and extraordinary midway food. Whether you visit during the day or night, your experience will be filled with joy, laughter, and fun times. Guests enjoy the smell of freshly popped popcorn and hot and ready Polish and Italian sausage ready to be covered by freshly cooked onion and peppers, as well as the sights and sounds of our rides. “

Kiwanian Richard Branum said proceeds from the fair go to support the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s community funding efforts which include Children’s Hospital Christmas, Butler County Forestry Camp, and county school Key Club organizations.