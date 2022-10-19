PATRICK KNOTT By Editor | October 19, 2022 | 0 Patrick Knott’s Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from Lomax Hannon Auditorium at 12 p.m. Burial followed in Hickory Grove Cemetery with Minister Tony Lee officiating and Hudson Funeral Service directing. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ROY C. HALL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » SADIE CRENSHAW October 19, 2022 | No Comments » TRAVIS D. MCCALL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » WILLIE JOE HEARTSILL October 19, 2022 | No Comments » STEPHEN SAMUEL TILLMAN October 19, 2022 | No Comments »