Lions Club Radio Day set for Oct. 26

It is time again for the annual Lions Club Radio Day and members of the civic organization are asking the community for help.

Each year the Lions Club takes over the airwaves of WQZX, Q94 FM in Greenville for a day in order to raise money for various charities and will be broadcasting this year from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

To help, area businesses can purchase advertising time from Lions Club members for $50.

Each ad will be read live over the air twice during the day.

Possibly the most popular feature of the day is the trivia contest as eager listeners call in to answer questions for prizes.

Another looked forward to tradition is the selection of Greenville’s Ugliest Man.

Lions Club secretary Ricky Cargile said this is the 40th year of this Radio Day event.

He said the Lions Club has a list of charities they support each year and the proceeds from Radio Day are divided among these charities.

The charities include Lions Club International Charitable Programs, Alabama Sight Foundation, Southeastern Guide Dogs for the Blind, free eye exams and glasses for local indigent people, Lions Club Leadership Camp for high school students, and Southeastern Diabetes Education Services.

Radio Day has recently expanded to include the sale of smoked boston butts.

Anyone who would like to purchase one for $35 can get a ticket from any Lions Club member or call Ricky Cargile at 334-662-8398.

These boston butts can be picked up in the park across from Q94 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 26.