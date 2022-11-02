$10K reward offered for info about 2017 double homicide

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond held a press conference urging anyone with information about the double homicide of Ladarious Lymon, age 22, and Ja’von Banks, age 22, to come forward.

In attendance at the press conference, which was the fifth anniversary of the murders, were members of deceased families.

Bond stated that under his watch he would keep actively pursuing the case and would not let it rest.

He added that the families needed closure and he was going to do his best to see it resolved so the families could have justice.

Bond stated, “It’s not about us, it’s about these two families.”

Banks’ mother, Annie Lovelace, pleaded, “Please y’all; please, please come forward.”

Lymon’s mother, Sallie Davidson, added, “We want justice as well.”

The reward for identification of the shooter(s) has been increased from an original amount of $5,000 to $10,000.

A press release from Crimestoppers stated, “On October 25, 2017, deputies responded to a call at 2848 Airport Road in Butler County, Alabama.

“Deputies were called about a vehicle that was observed by a concerned citizen, the concerned citizen advised law enforcement that the vehicle seemed out of place and had been parked in the same spot for an extended period of time.

“Upon arrival, deputies located two adult males inside the vehicle, both males sustained a fatal gunshot wound and were pronounced deceased on the scene.

“The shooting victims were identified as LadariousLymon, 22, and Ja’von Banks, 22.

“Governor Ivey previously offered a $5,000 reward toward the arrest and conviction of this case. “Crimestoppers is now offering a $5,000 cash reward for the identification of the shooter, totaling a $10,000 reward.

“Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

“If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.”