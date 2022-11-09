Fields of Faith a success

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Fairs Grounds was the Thursday night site for the 2nd annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith.

Participants included students and athletes from Georgiana, Greenville High and Middle Schools, Fort Dale, McKenzie, Sparta Academy, and local homeschool groups.

The speaker was Greenville High School varsity boys’ basketball coach Brandon Matthews, and student-athletes BJ DIckerson and Sydney Blackmon gave testimonies

Samuel Lowery drove home from Mobile with two college friends to serve as the worship team.

Many local ministers and church members came out to support the young people of our area and to be on hand to help with any questions and decisions.

Event organizer and FCA Women’s Ministry Director for Central Alabama, Jami Sikes, said of the event, “Coach, BJ, and Sydney did an awesome job. The community poured into the event in so many ways from sponsors to volunteers to bringing kids! It truly was a team effort, and I am honored to lock arms and serve alongside so many incredible Kingdom builders.”

For more information about local FCA ministry opportunities, contact Jami at jsikes@fca.org.