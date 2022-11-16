Toys for Tots campaign underway

The Lowndes and Butler County Toys for Tots program has begun taking donations for their 2021 Christmas toy drive. The toy drive runs through Dec. 18.

This 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity, is accepting unwrapped toys, Monetary donations are also accepted.

The Lowndes and Butler County Toys for Tots Facebook page will be updated with new drop off locations as they are added.

The recipient application period will open up Oct. 30. Applications can be found at https://lowndes-butler-al.toysfortots.org

Michele Sousa, coordinator, said that the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program will be out in full force this year.

“Due to near record high unemployment because of the pandemic, more families than ever are in need of assistance this holiday season. Toys for Tots is asking your help to make Christmas possible for our local families. Even if it’s a dollar donation or a smaller toy, we would greatly appreciate your contribution,” Sousa said.

Sousa worked as a Toys for Tots coordinator for 17 years in California before coming to the area.

According to Sousa, this is only the third year that Butler County has had a Toys for Tots program.

She began Butler County’s first campaign. Lowndes County had been serviced through Montgomery County in the past, but Sousa is proud that the county can get more personal attention.

In 2020, the Lowndes and Butler County Toys for Tots program supported 1571 children.

In 2021, they helped 2087 children

Sousa added there were a lot of great things about the Toys for Tots drive in the area, the two most significant being Toys for Tots has an amazing 97% program rate. This means that for every dollar donated, 97 cents go towards buying toys, book and other Christmas items for children.

Also, all donations, included monetary donations, stay in Lowndes and Butler County.

Last Christmas they delivered nearly 10,000 toys to over 2000 children.

Come out and see Toys For Tots Toy drives and please bring a new unwrapped toys to help children in the community to have a Christmas this year.

Current locations drop off locations for Lowndes County include: Fort Deposit Volunteer fire department; Heart of the Home Antiques; Randy’s Wrecker & Collision Center; Dollar General; Cross Printing; Cadence Bank; Fort Deposit Water Works; Priesters Retail Store at the interstate; and All-Star Kuts.

Current locations drop off locations for Butler County include: Advance Auto Parts; 1 Stop Cash; Whitaker Drugs; EL Amigo Mexican Bar & Grill, Sonic; Dollar General; Next Level Outlet; Camellia City; Bakery; Sweet Heart Alabama, and Walgreens Pharmacy.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/LandBCoAlTFT for more Information on toy drives.