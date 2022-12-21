Georgiana Care’s Operation Santa’s Sleigh 2022 officially began months ago but the finale started Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hank Williams, Sr. Park in Georgiana. Operation Santa’s Sleigh delivered gifts and Christmas cheer to over 220 children Saturday afternoon. Sue Gaston said, “Georgiana Cares is very thankful for the donations and financial contributions we’ve received from businesses, clubs and private parties that makes Santa’s Sleigh a success. I personally want to say thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this happen. Georgiana Cares wishes all a very Merry Christmas.” Picture (L-R) are Pauline Littles and Sue Gaston. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)