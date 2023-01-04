Roy Lee Franklin Funeral Service was held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from First Missionary Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Mark Hawkins officiating and Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Roy Lee Franklin was born Sept. 18, 1957 to the late Leroy and Bama Franklin.

After Roy graduated high school, he became a future mechanic in Montevallo. He was a devoted member at First Baptist Church until his health started failing

In 1987, Roy retired and had several hobbies including fixing cars, fishing, cleaning cars and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James and Steve Franklin and Phillip Peagler; sisters, Barbara Franklin and Brenda Brooks.

He leaves to cherish his memory: Linda (John) Goede, Patricia Franklin and Helen Crenshaw, all of Greenville; Edna Mosley of Swain, Ga., and Linda Smith of Atlanta; special cousins, Mary, Calvin, Erik Davidson, and Edward Earl Goldsmith; one special friend, Willie Herbert; , and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.