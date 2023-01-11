Eagles return to the court

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Last week the Fort Dale Eagles returned to school and to the courts with two region match-ups.

The Lady Eagles have an 8-3 record after their 52-47 win over Monroe Academy Volunteers and a 57-38 victory over the Bessemer Academy Rebels.

At home versus Monroe, senior forward Lily Van Dyke put up 27 points and pulled down 16 rebounds.

Senior forward Maire Scott had nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Sophomore guard Brinkley Long led in assists with five and scored 11 points.

In Friday night’s road game at Bessemer Academy, Van Dyke once again led in points with 24 and in rebounds with 10.

Sophomore guard Anna Claire Thomas sped up the action with nine steals and 14 points.

Over on the boy’s side, the varsity team came up short in both games bringing their season record to 4-7.

They fell to the Monroe 66-49 and to Bessemer 59-41.

In the Monroe match-up, senior forward Grant McGriff led in points with 21 and added six rebounds and two steals to his stats.

Junior guard Sawyer Fossett led in assists with four and tallied up seven rebounds, four steals, and seven points. Junior forward Ty Carter pulled down the most rebounds with nine.

McGriff led in points again with 15 and had nine rebounds against Bessemer. Junior guard Ethan Alford had 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Upcoming action for Fort Dale includes two games at home on Jan. 12 versus Morgan and Jan. 17 against Clarke Prep.

The Eagles also play away at Lowndes Academy Jan. 16.