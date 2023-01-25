AARON BRIDGES By Editor | January 25, 2023 | 0 Funeral Service for Aaron Bridges was held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from First Assembly of God Church. Minister Ricky Crysell officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Cremation followed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TIERRA HUGLER January 25, 2023 | No Comments » JAMES ADAMS January 25, 2023 | No Comments » JAMES POSEY January 25, 2023 | No Comments » EMMA TAYLOR January 25, 2023 | No Comments » HENRY WARD January 25, 2023 | No Comments »