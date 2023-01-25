BCCA annual meeting a success

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Cattlemen’s Association (BCCA) held its annual meeting at First Baptist Church in Greenville on Saturday, Jan. 21.

BCCA President Alvin Stinson opened the meeting with a welcome and a report of achievements for the organization in 2022 including receiving the Top Hand Award for recruiting 25 new members and the Red Coat Award for total membership.

Stinson reported a current membership of 131 which is 22 more than the previous year.

The educational portion of the gathering included information on feed and supplements from Purina representative Rebecca Weeks, on fertilizer from Lime Branch Farm Supply, and on the support offered by the Alabama Extension Service.

Butler County Cattlewomen’s President Bobbie Odom Royster spoke to the crowd about the role of the Cattlewomen, gave away a door prize, and provided scholarship information.

The evening ended after a well-supported cake auction featuring auctioneer Billy Younkin, owner/partner at Mid State Stockyards.

The nearly $3000 in proceeds from the sale benefit the local scholarship program, which will provide two college scholarships for children or grandchildren of members.