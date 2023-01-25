JAMES ADAMS By Editor | January 25, 2023 | 0 Graveside Service for James Adams was held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from Damascus Baptist Churchyard Cemetery at 1 p.m. Rev. Johnny Womack officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TIERRA HUGLER January 25, 2023 | No Comments » AARON BRIDGES January 25, 2023 | No Comments » JAMES POSEY January 25, 2023 | No Comments » EMMA TAYLOR January 25, 2023 | No Comments » HENRY WARD January 25, 2023 | No Comments »