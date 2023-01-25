TIERRA HUGLER By Editor | January 25, 2023 | 0 Funeral Service for Tierra Hugler was held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from New Bethel Christian Church at 11 a.m. Minister Helen Davis officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Burial Followed in Magnolia Cemetery. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AARON BRIDGES January 25, 2023 | No Comments » JAMES ADAMS January 25, 2023 | No Comments » JAMES POSEY January 25, 2023 | No Comments » EMMA TAYLOR January 25, 2023 | No Comments » HENRY WARD January 25, 2023 | No Comments »