CHERYL HAMILTON GRAHAM By Editor | February 1, 2023 | 0 Funeral Service for Cheryl Hamilton Graham was held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from Rocky Mount at 12 p.m. Burial followed in the Hickory Grove Cemetery with Pastor Randy Tolliver officiating and Hudson Funeral Service directing.