Fort Deposit man dies in car crash

ALEA Press Release

TROY POST – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, has claimed the life of a Fort Deposit man. Theron L. Marsh, 45, was fatally injured when the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway and overturned.

Marsh was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was Lavern G. Shatteen, 37, also of Fort Deposit.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 10 near West Robinson Road, approximately four miles west of Rutledge, in Crenshaw County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.