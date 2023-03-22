FDA HOLDS ANNUAL PATRIOTIC PROGRAM

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Regina Parker’s and Michaela Gardner’s fourth grade classes at Fort Dale Academy presented their annual Patriotic Program on March 15.

The program opened with the presentation of the colors, a welcome from Uncle Sam, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the National Anthem.

The colorfully costumed students then entertained the delighted audience with several musical selections and poems.

The class presented a special plaque to a current member of the military and thanked Fort Dale senior Kaylee Russell for conducting the musical portion.

“It is always a blessing to hear our students sing in the Patriotic Program,” said Parker. “This year marks our 25th anniversary to perform.

“It was extra special to me because we honored my son SPC Cody Parker for his service as an engineer in the United States Army Reserves and for being a volunteer coach at Fort Dale.

“These students reminded all of us how special it is to be an American and live in freedom every day.”

The program was meaningful for students also. When asked to comment on her experience, soloist Emily Claire Giddens said, “The Patriotic Program showed how much we love and care about our soldiers.”

Classmate Stella Watts, who sang with a trio added, “The program made me happy to sing for our soldiers.”

And Olivia Boan remarked, “Our program made me so proud to be an American. I loved singing ‘A Song of Peace’.”