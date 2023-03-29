Property tax auction online April 18

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, April 18, the Butler County Revenue Commissioner’s Office will hold its tax lien auction for delinquent 2022 property tax.

For the third year, this auction will be conducted online by the company Govease.com.

To view properties on the delinquent list, you can visit the county website, www.butlercountyal.com or www.govease.com or they can be viewed outside the Revenue Commissioner’s door in the Butler County Courthouse.

In order to bid on properties, you will have to register online with www.govease.com prior to the auction. Registration began March 17.

Online webinar training is available at www.govease.com/bidderhelp

Butler County Revenue Commissioner Deborah Crews said the auction is an improvement to the prior tax sale process of collecting delinquent tax in many ways.

You can access the auction from any device (phone, tablet, or computer).

A bidder dashboard tracks activity and purchases in real time and you can enter max bids ahead of time to streamline the bidding process.

There are no excess bid funds to monitor, property ownership does not change, and bidding is done online from the comfort of your own home.

Bidders pay only the tax amount due, late fees and late interest.

They bid on how much interest they are willing to be paid when a lien is redeemed, starting at 12% and going down to 0%.

Winning bidders receive a tax lien certificate. Property owners must redeem any prior tax lien before paying subsequent years taxes.

If the lien is not redeemed in three years, the lienholder can begin foreclosure procedures on the property.