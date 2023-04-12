Tiger Battalion earns two first place trophies

Special to The Standard

The JROTC Drill Team and Color Guard traveled to the State Drill Championships this past Saturday and returned home with two First Place State Championship trophies.

The competition, the culminating drill meet within Alabama, was held within the football stadium of the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks in Northeast Alabama.

Competing against twenty other in-state programs, Tiger Battalion earned First Place in Armed Regulation and First Place in Armed Exhibition.

This achievement marks the first time that Tiger Battalion has won a State Championship in any event.

Colonel Alan Hester, Senior Army Instructor, noted, “I am so proud of our cadets and their hard work and dedication! This is the first time that Tiger Battalion has won First Place in an event at State and it was two. The cadets really celebrated their wins. We have improved each year and I really love how our cadets do not back down from a challenge and now know they can compete with any school in the state.”

Tiger Battalion will travel next to Daytona Beach, Fla., to compete at the highest level, the US Army National Drill Championships, May 5-6, 2023.