2023 Achiever Award nominees

Twenty-two of Butler County’s top student-athletes are vying for the honor of being named the recipient of the 26th annual Butler County Achiever Award.

The title also carries a $3,500 scholarship to the female and male recipient, which is made possible through the sponsorships and donations from local businesses, organizations, and individuals.

The Achiever Award is sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to recognize top student-athletes from area schools who not only excel in the classroom and on the playing field, but must also be involved in church and active in the community.

Each year, the respective administration, consisting of coaches, guidance counselors, principals/headmasters, of all four senior high schools of Butler County begin the nomination process.

Nomination slots are based on enrollment, with Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana School, and McKenzie School receiving 10 nomination slots each; and Greenville High School receiving 13.

The selection process involves students who have displayed outstanding qualities in the scholarship criteria of academics, athletics, church and community, as well as extracurricular and recognized honors.

Once the nominations are received and all criteria has been met, a panel of out-of-town judges review applications based on each category and host an in-person interview with nominees and their parents.

The Announcement of the male and female recipients, as well as recognition of all the nominees, will take place on Tuesday, May 2 at the Wendell Mitchell Conference Center located on the LBW Community College campus.

This year’s group of nominees include:

Fort Dale Academy: Clay Benson, Amelia Gregory, Hannah Huggins, Ty Kendrick,Brady Long, Maire Scott, Garrett Simmons, Eden Skipper, Brody Stringer, and Lily VanDyke

Georgiana School: Timber Black, Tamaya Hasley, Ireland Nelson, De’Keyah Peterson, and Jakiriah Rivers

Greenville High School: Joshua Boatwright, Christian Hill, Jacob Pryor, and Keelan Taylor

McKenzie School: Kamern Daniels, Lexie Jones, and Hannah Scruggs.

26th Annual Achiever Award Nominee Bios

Clay Benson

Clay is the son of Hal and Deedra Benson and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He has lettered in football, baseball, and basketball for the Eagles. Clay serves as a football captain and has been named to the All-Tournament Team in baseball. He is a member of the Key Club, National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. He spends his time volunteering with the Butler County Fair and the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department where he has helped with city league baseball and self-defense classes. Clay attends First Baptist Church where he is active in their Man Up Bible Study. Clay is also active in Fort Dale Academy’s Christopher Slagely Bible Study.

Timber Black

Timber is a senior at Georgiana School and is the daughter of Dixie and Stacey Black. She has lettered in softball for four years. Timber is her class Valedictorian and was also her school’s Girl State Representative. She is a member of LBW Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society and was awarded a Distinguished Freshman Honor Student. At Georgiana School, Timber is active in Student Government Association, Continuous Improvement Plan Student Representatives, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Peer Helpers, Mu Alpha Theta and Future Business Leaders of America. She spends her time volunteering with the Butler County Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Committee where she has helped at the Annual Heritage Cook Off, Annual Farmers Market Appreciation Breakfast, and the Butler County Fair. Timber attends Walnut Street Church of Christ where she has volunteered with their Silver Threads Banquet, Trunk or Treat, and Vacation Bible School.

Joshua Boatwright

Joshua is the son of Myron and April Boatwright and is a senior at Greenville High School. He has lettered in soccer for four years for the Tigers. He is a member of the Yearbook staff, Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, and National Honor Society. Joshua is a dual enrollment student at LBW Community College and participates in Clay Hill Animal Clinics job shadowing program. He spends his time volunteering with the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department with baseball and soccer. Joshua attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where he has volunteered with Vacation Bible School and organizing church ministry products.

Kamern Daniels

Kamern is a senior at McKenzie who has lettered in basketball and football for four years. He is the son of Chuck and Teneicka Daniels. Kamern is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Future Farmers of America, Student Government Association, and Peer Helpers. He represented his school as its Boys State Representative. He spends his time volunteering with community trash pickup and helping with the McKenzie Parks and Recreation Department. Kamern attends The Church of the Living God Temple #113 where he is active in the youth choir, Sunday school, and is a Bible Bowl participant.

Amelia Gregory

Amelia is the daughter of Jason and Ann Steiner Gregory and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She has lettered in volleyball, tennis, and basketball for the Eagles. Amelia is a member of Beta Club, Student Government Association, and Key Club. She spends her time volunteering as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl where she has assisted with Trick or Treat Downtown, the Annual Christmas Parade, and Greenville’s Bicentennial Celebration. Amelia attends First United Methodist Church where she has participated with Mission Trips, 24 Hour Fast, Joseph Ministries, and the Youth Program.

Tamaya Hasley

Tamaya is a senior at Georgiana School and has lettered in basketball, softball, and cheer. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Santanna Hasley. Tamaya is active in Future Business Leaders of America, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Peer Helpers, Student Government Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Georgiana’s Choir. She spends her time volunteering with the Senior Citizen Round Up, the Montgomery Food Department, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. Tamaya attends Bethel Baptist Church where she is active in Sunday school classes, the choir and serves as a praise dance leader. She is also a member of the Women of Life Ministry.

Christian Hill

Christian Hill is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in football and baseball for the Tigers. He is the son of Stephen Hill and Tina Guy. Christian has served as the baseball team captain from 2019-2023 and was also the 2022 Ward Thigpen Pitcher’s Award. Christian is active in Student Government Association, Building Construction Club, Peer Helpers Beta Club, and Key Club. He has spent his time volunteering with the Tiger Stadium Clean- Up Project, the Butler County School System “Fill the Bus” event, and helps mentor younger baseball players. Christian attends First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Greenville where he has attended mission trips and has played guitar for their praise bands.

Hannah Huggins

Hannah is the daughter of Van and Lauren Huggins and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She has lettered in cheer and soccer for four years. She was an AISA All- Star and an UCA All American in cheerleading. Hannah is active in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Eagle Representatives, Beta Club, Scholars Bowl, and Student Government Association. She was crowned as the 2023 Miss Fort Dale Academy and was also the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She spends her time volunteering as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl where she has helped with Camellia CityFest, the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Love Local Campaign, and Greenville’s Bicentennial Celebration. Hannah attends First United Methodist Church where she is active in Praying Pelican Missionaries, ASAP Missions, Stop Hunger Now, and their youth group.

Lexie Jones

Lexie is a senior at McKenzie School and is the daughter of Mickey and Jessica Jones. She has lettered in volleyball and cheer during her tenure with the Tigers. Lexie is active in Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, Future Farmer’s of America, and Student Government Association. She spends her time volunteering as a concession stand worker and helping with campus clean-up. Lexie attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she has attended Shocco Springs Camp and is active in Vacation Bible School and Discipleship-Now.

Ty Kendrick

Ty is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in football and baseball during his tenure as an Eagle. He is the son of Greg and Heather Kendrick. Ty is active in Beta Club, Docarmo’s Taekwondo Leadership Team, and Key Club. He spends his time volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America where he is an Eagle Scout. He helped renovate Fort Dale Academy’s Gymnasium and helped renovate Greenville Middle School’s Band Room. Ty attends Life Change Church where is active in their Serve, Welcome, Assist, Teach Team and is a Youth Team Leader.

Brady Long

Brady is the son of Keith and Angie Long and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He has lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track and field for the Eagles. Brady was the captain of the football and baseball teams during his senior year. He is active in Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, the Bullying Prevention Club, and Key Club. He has volunteered his time assisting with Rise Against Hunger, the local food pantry, and through the Department of Human Resources Christmas projects. Brady is a member of First United Methodist Church where he is active in its Youth Group and has attended several Mission Trips.

Ireland Nelson

Ireland is a senior at Georgiana School where she has lettered in softball, cheer and basketball for the Panthers. She is the daughter of Cory and Rebecca Nelson. She is a member of Peer Helpers, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Sewing Club. Ireland volunteers her time helping with Georgiana’s Cops and Kids Day, May Day at Georgiana School, and the softball field clean-up event. Ireland attends Brushey Creek Baptist Church where she is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Fellowship of Active Christian Teachers and Students at Georgiana School.

De’Keyah Peterson

De’Keyah is the daughter of Willie and Marquisha Peterson and is a senior at Georgiana School. She has lettered in basketball, softball, and cheer as a Panther. De’Keyah has received a team captain award and was a Bryant- Jordan Award nominee. She is a member of Future Business of Leaders of America, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Peer Helpers, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She spends her time volunteering with the Senior Citizen Round-Up, the Montgomery Food Department, and helping with Georgiana Parks and Recreation football. De’Keyah attends Second Baptist Church where she is active in the youth choir, praise dancers, and is a youth group member.

Jacob Pryor

Jacob is a senior at Greenville High School and is the son of Chris and Naomi Pryor. He has lettered in soccer and basketball during as a Tiger. Jacob is a dual enrollment student through LBW Community College. He is a member of Key Club, Beta Club, Tri- M Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page, Greenville High School Marching, Jazz, and Symphonic Band, Peer Helpers, and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He is a U.S. Army National Guard Private First Class. Jacob spends his time volunteering with Boy Scouts of America, Troop 520 where he has helped with the Fort Dale Academy school gymnasium renovation and with the Greenville Middle School band room renovation. Jacob attends Temple Emanu-El in Tuscaloosa where he has assists with the leading of services.

Jakiriah Rivers

Jakiriah is the daughter of Gene Rivers Jr. and Shamekia Thompson and is a senior at Georgiana School. She has lettered in cheer, softball, and track and field for the Panthers. Jakiriah serves as the captain of the cheerleading team. She is the recipient of the LBW Community College Distinguished Freshman of the Year award. She is active in Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, Peer Helpers, Student Government Association, Mu Alpha Theta, and Phi Theta Kappa. Jakiriah is her class Salutatorian. She spends her time volunteering with the Butler County Fair, Senior Citizen Round Up, and Georgiana School May Day. Jakiriah attends Greenwood Church of God in Christ where she assists with community yard sales, annual Easter egg hunts, and their Youth group.

Maire Scott

Maire is the daughter of Doug and Daria Scott and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She has lettered in cheer, basketball, tennis, and track for the Eagles. She is an AISA All-Star and an UCA All American in cheerleading, an AISA All-Star in basketball, and won the AISA State Championship in doubles in tennis. Maire is a member of the Scholars Bowl, Math Team, National Society of High School Scholars, Student Government Association, the AISA Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, the Greenville Area Community Tennis Association, and Key Club. She volunteers her time as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Camellia Girl where she has devoted more than 50 hours of community service at various local events. Maire attends First United Methodist Church where she is active in the youth group, Sunday school, Rise Against Hunger program, and is a Joseph Ministries volunteer.

Hannah Scruggs

Hannah is a senior at McKenzie where she has lettered in cheer for three years. She is the daughter of Jason and Christi Scruggs. Hannah is her class Valedictorian and was her schools Girl State representatives. She is the member of Beta Club, Future Farmers of America, and Mu Alpha Theta. Hannah spends her time volunteering with Meredith’s Miracles where she has assisted with Cookies with Characters. She has also served as a McKenzie School concession stand volunteer and football announcer. Hannah attends Cedar Grove Church of Christ where she is active in their Lads to Leaders Program, the nursery, and has been a Bible Bowl participant.

Garrett Simmons

Garrett is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and is the son of Josh Simmons and Brenda Simmons. He has lettered in baseball, track, and football for the Eagles. Garrett has served as a team captain for the football team and the baseball team. He has been a member of Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, Beta Club, and Key Club. He volunteers his time as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page where he has volunteered at Greenville’s Bicentennial Celebration, Trick or Treat Downtown, and Camellia CityFest. Garrett attends Momentum Church where he is a Bible School volunteer and has participated in its Love Week.

Eden Skipper

Eden is a senior at Fort Dale Academy and has lettered in volleyball, soccer, basketball, and track for the Eagles. She is the daughter of Nathan and Leah Skipper. Eden has served as the chaplain for the basketball and volleyball team and serves as the captain for the soccer team. She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Society of High School Scholars. She volunteers her time as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Girl where she has devoted more than 70 community service hours to the program. Eden attends Antioch West Baptist Church where she is active in Discipleship Now, church summer camps, Bible studies, children’s church, and Vacation Bible School.

Brody Stringer

Brody is the son of Russell and Jennifer Stringer and is a senior at Fort Dale Academy. He has lettered in football, basketball, baseball and tennis for the Eagles. Brody was named an AISA All-Star in football and has served as team captain in football and basketball. He is active in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club, Key Club, TOBYS Club, Scholar’s Bowl, Eagle Representatives, and Math Team. He spends his time volunteering as a Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Page where he has volunteered at the Annual Christmas Parade and Downtown Trick or Treat. Brody attends Forest Home Baptist Church where he is active in Sunday School, the Christmas Cantata, its Fall Festival, and its Easter service.

Keelan Taylor

Keelan is a senior at Greenville High School and has lettered in football, track and field, and soccer for the Tigers. He is a member of Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp where he is the Battalion Executive Officer, the Captain of the Unarmed Regulation Drill Team, a starter on the Raider team, and is a cadet in the program. He has volunteered for several community events with the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp Program. Keelan attends Little Zion MBC.

Lily VanDyke

Lily is the daughter of Resa Bates and a senior at Fort Dale Academy. She has lettered in volleyball, basketball, and softball for four years with the Eagles. Lily has served as captain of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She is a member of Beta Club, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Key Club. She has volunteered her time with the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department by helping with youth softball and its self-defense classes. Lily attends First United Methodist Church where she is active in its Stop Hunger Now Program and Bible School.