Library announces ‘Book Fest’ on April 29

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library will host its first “Book Fest” on Saturday, April 29 on the grounds of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include a book sale in the main library plus book signings by local authors, a pair of bouncy houses for children as well as face painting at the library’s Camellia Pavilion.

Pip’s Surf & Turf and Camellia Sweet Treats food trucks will be on site, and limited supplies of Uncle E’s BBQ sandwich boxes will also be available.

Library Director Kevin Pearcey said this is the first book sale the library has had since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, the library has a stockpile of “inventory” that is sure to satisfy all book lovers.

“It’s really amazing at the generosity of our community,” said Pearcey. “We love donations and people have continued to give books to the library since the pandemic. Many of these we add to our collection, but often we keep them for our book sale and make them available to the public for purchase at low cost. And that money all goes back into the library to help us fund programs like Summer Reading.”

Pearcey said the event will also serve as an official ‘re-launch’ of the library’s capital campaign, which was started in October of 2019, but also halted due to the pandemic.

Pearcey said library trustees will be on hand to discuss the capital campaign and provide materials regarding the library’s future for anyone interested.

Authors scheduled to sign and sell copies of their books on April 29 include Faye Bennett, Lori Brown, Lawanda Lewis Burrell, Jacquie Hamilton, Linda Hamilton, Cynthia Herbert, Deirdre Jackson, and Shane Peagler.

“We want everyone to come out and join us,” said Pearcey. “Come see what your library has to offer.