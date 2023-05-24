Eagles hold intersquad game

Fort Dale Academy football wrapped up eight days of spring training last week with a Red-versus-Blue intersquad game. Defense dominated the match-up on both sides with the first score coming in the 3rd quarter off a safety for the red team. The blue team threatened several times but was unable to convert any of their drives to points, and the red team sealed their 9-0 victory with a touchdown pass from Parker McNeal to Cade Lakes with 2:09 remaining in the 4th quarter. The Eagles will begin summer workouts June 6 and will open their 2023 season at home versus Edgewood Academy on August 18. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)