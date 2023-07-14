BOOK REVIEW: 100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The second edition of Mary Johns Wilson’s book “100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die” was released in March, and it is a great resource for anyone planning a road trip through Alabama this summer.

First published in 2019, the new edition highlights some of the best places to eat and shop, museums and events that cannot be missed, and local places everyone should check out.

According to a release from publisher Reedy Press, Wilson knows her material well.

“For more than a decade,” the press release states, “Mary Johns Wilson has crisscrossed Alabama on interstates and back roads, visiting the best tourist attractions, farms and businesses that the state has to offer. She captures those stories in this book and in segments for Simply Southern TV—a show produced by her employer, the Alabama Farmers Federation.”

Wilson’s new edition of “100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die” covers 185 places to visit, and she details special events in most of Alabama’s 67 counties.

For example, in Butler County, she mentions visiting Hank Williams Boyhood Home and Museum in Georgiana, and she suggests playing a round of golf at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge course in Greenville.

Other nearby attractions include going to the Conecuh Sausage Festival in Evergreen in October and stopping by Priester’s Pecans in Fort Deposit.

The book is divided into five sections: Food and Drink, Music and Entertainment, Sports and Recreation, Culture and History, and Shopping and Fashion. So, there is something for everyone depending on a person’s particular interest.

“100 Things to Do in Alabama Before You Die” works best as a reference work when looking for something fun to do, and it would make a great gift idea for anyone looking to explore the state more fully.