Flubacher receives John D. Murphy Award

The following biography was recently read at the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet Thursday evening, Sept. 14, during the announcement of Paul Flubacher as the recipient of the John D. Murphy Award.

“The John D. Murphy Award is given to a citizen who shows a great commitment to bettering the community.

It is named for the longtime plant manager of the now defunct Allied Manufacturing Company.

Murphy tragically drowned on June 18, 1995 in northwest Florida. He was 59 years old.

Murphy was plant manager for 13 years and was renowned for his involvement in the community, working with various charities and serving on several local boards.

Through his work, Allied became known as a very firm supporter of education and was quite visible in his donations to the Butler County School System.

Paul Flubacher has done more than his share to keep Greenville moving forward and epitomizes the standards Murphy set so long ago.

Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Paul Flubacher, is no stranger to bettering the community and encouraging economic growth.

He moved to Greenville, Alabama in 1980 to lead operations at REF, which is a company named after his father, Rudenz E. Flubacher.

Paul’s dad, Rudenz, invented the specialized machines in the seventies and started the original headquarters location in his home-place of Toronto, Canada in 1976.

The search to add a second location in the U.S. quickly began, and due to its centralized location and the city’s willingness to work with the company to locate, Greenville became home to the second location with REF opening in 1980.

REF designs and manufactures electrical power components utilizing high-volume precision machining, as well as custom-fabricated structural products and assemblies for the OEM, industrial, automotive and renewables markets.

REF is an industry-renowned leader in high-speed automated manufacturing of custom aluminum, copper, and steel shapes, known for exceptional quality.

For 42 years, Paul has led the way for industrial development and local economy growth. Over the years REF has employed between 70-120 people, some of which have 40 plus years with the company and still remain there today.

With REFs growth, Paul has given back to the community through support of the Greenville Area Arts Council, the Susan Murphy Foster Kids Foundation, the Greenville Police Department, Butler County Schools, the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, and has served on numerous boards such as the Butler County Industrial Development Board, Butler County Manufacturing Board, and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.”