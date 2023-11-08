Eagles soar over Vols

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles wasted little time subduing the Monroe Academy Volunteers this past Friday evening.

They were first to score on Cole Salter’s 19-yard romp to the end zone at the 9:25 mark. After allowing Monroe a score, the Eagles would not look back.

Their second score came at the end of the first quarter on a Dain Winters scamper of 79 yards for a touchdown.

In the second, Joseph Ealum would score on a one yard run and Salter on a 62-yard run. Ethan Alford would connect with Ty Carter for a six yard scoring pass, which gave Alford the record for most touchdown passes by a Fort Dale quarterback.

In the third quarter, Winters would scamper for another touchdown on an 82-yard run.

The Eagles final score would come from a 59-yard scoring run by Isaac Lowery.

Offensively, Winters and Salter led the Eagles with total rushing yards of 165 and 85 respectively on three attempts each.

Defensively, Clay Gardner had seven solo tackles and four assists. Salter had four solos and four assists.

The Eagles are now 9-2 and will travel to face the Lee-Scott Warriors on Thursday, May 9.

The Warriors beat the Eagles earlier in the season on Oct. 20 by a score of 42-10.