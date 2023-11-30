Operation Christmas Child a success

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The collection week for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes recently ended with the contribution of Butler County churches, schools, businesses, and families stacking up to an 1892 shoe box gift total.

Southside Baptist Church once again served as the county collection point under the direction of Drop Off Team Leader Angela Meridith.

Many individuals from multiple churches volunteered during the week including these pictured with a full Hainje’s truck ready to head to the regional collection point.

Meridith, who also serves as the pianist and secretary for First Presbyterian Church, commented on the successful drive saying, “We would like to express our sincerest thanks to all who donated shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and to all the volunteers who helped make this happen.

It is such a blessing and a privilege that we get to share in this ministry with Samaritan’s Purse.”

Fittingly, Butler County is a member of the Camellia Alabama collection team with also includes Baldwin, Mobile, and Monroe counties.

Information about supporting this charitable Christian missions effort can be found at SamaritansPurse.org.